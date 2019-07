(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron said Saturday that he would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 19 at his residency in southern France , local media reported.

The meeting will be held at the Fort de Bregancon residency in the commune of Bormes-les-Mimosas in the Var department, the BFMTV reported.