Macron to Meet With UK Prime Minister on Sidelines of COP27 on Monday - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron will hold his first personal meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) on November 7, French broadcaster BFMTV reported on Sunday, citing the Elysee Palace.

At the end of October, the leaders had already held a telephone conversation, the broadcaster added.

The COP27 conference is taking place in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh from November 6-18.