Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed Sunday his country's "unwavering commitment" to Israel's security in a phone call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while insisting on a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, the presidency said.

"On the eve of the first anniversary of the Hamas terrorist offensive against Israel, he expressed the solidarity of the French people with the Israeli people," the French presidency said.

Macron had also voiced "his conviction that the time for a ceasefire has now come".

The two leaders had the call on the eve of commemorations for the October 7th attacks -- and a day after a heated exchange following Macron's comments in favour of halting deliveries of Israeli weapons that could be used in the war in Gaza.

They discussed "the situation in the middle East, and in all frankness and respect of the friendship between France and Israel", the presidency said.

"The two leaders accepted their differences of opinion, as well as their desire to be understood by each other," it added.

Macron reiterated to Netanyahu that France's "committment to Israel's security is unwavering and reminded him of the mobilisation of French military resources in its defence during the attacks carried out by Iran in recent months", the statement said.

Macron angered Netanyahu on Saturday when he said "the priority is that we return to a political solution" and "that we stop delivering weapons to fight in Gaza", while specifying that France was not supplying any itself.

Israel is engaged on several fronts, waging war against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, where it has been conducting ground operations since Monday.

It has also threatened to retaliate against a massive missile attack by Iran last Tuesday.