Macron To Offer To Form Legislative Body To Evaluate Actions Of French Police

Tue 14th September 2021 | 11:20 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he would present the country's parliament with an initiative for creating a legislative monitoring body in charge of assessing the actions of the police force in an effort to improve law enforcement practices

"I will propose to the speakers of the two chambers of the parliament ... to create a parliamentary control body on law enforcement agencies, which will be able to assess their actions," Macron said in a speech summarizing national consultations on necessary changes to the police, which have been held since February amid a wave of violence and accusations of racism against the security forces.

Internal investigation reports on possible police malfeasance, conducted by the General Inspectorate of the National Police and the General Inspectorate of the National Gendarmerie, will be made public, the president added.

"(There should be) transparency always," he stressed.

The consultations on changes to the police were launched in response to countrywide dismay over cases of police brutality and discrimination, regularly perpetrated by the security forces either during mass rallies or upon individuals.

Outrage focused on a series of Black Lives Matter protests held across France last year, demonstrations against the Global Security Law extending the powers of law enforcement officers, and separate cases of police abuse and racism, which went public and galvanized French society.

