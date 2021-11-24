Macron to Pay Official Visit to Croatia November 24-25 - Elysee Palace

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron will pay an official visit to Croatia on November 24-25, the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

The program does not specify what meetings are scheduled for Macron in Zagreb.