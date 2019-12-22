Macron to Refuse Presidential Pension Amid Protests - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron, who turned 42 years old last Saturday, has vowed to give up his presidential pension as a gesture toward French citizens protesting pension reform in the country, French media reported citing the president's office.

According to French newspaper Le Parisien, Macron has lifted the 1955 remuneration law that entitled presidents to receive 6,000 Euros ($6,650) in monthly pension immediately upon leaving office.

The move comes amid nationwide strike which began on December 5 in response to the government's plans to replace 42 different pension schemes with a universal, points-based system. The decision has angered train workers, teachers, police and other public service employees.

According to a statement from the Elysee which Le Parisien has cited, the move is not intended as self-promotion but instead "a question of being exemplary and coherent."

In addition, Macron has also refused a seat on the Constitutional Council of France after his eventual departure from the Elysee Palace, according to the newspaper. Former presidents of the country are lifetime members of this council with a remuneration of 13,500 euros (nearly $15,000) per month.

As a result of the strike for more than two weeks across the country, the operation of public transport ” metro, trains, and trains ” was significantly disrupted. Millions of people have participated in walk-outs and rallies across the country leading to significant dip in productivity.