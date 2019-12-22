UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron To Refuse Presidential Pension Amid Protests - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 07:30 PM

Macron to Refuse Presidential Pension Amid Protests - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron, who turned 42 years old last Saturday, has vowed to give up his presidential pension as a gesture toward French citizens protesting pension reform in the country, French media reported citing the president's office.

According to French newspaper Le Parisien, Macron has lifted the 1955 remuneration law that entitled presidents to receive 6,000 Euros ($6,650) in monthly pension immediately upon leaving office.

The move comes amid nationwide strike which began on December 5 in response to the government's plans to replace 42 different pension schemes with a universal, points-based system. The decision has angered train workers, teachers, police and other public service employees.

According to a statement from the Elysee which Le Parisien has cited, the move is not intended as self-promotion but instead "a question of being exemplary and coherent."

In addition, Macron has also refused a seat on the Constitutional Council of France after his eventual departure from the Elysee Palace, according to the newspaper. Former presidents of the country are lifetime members of this council with a remuneration of 13,500 euros (nearly $15,000) per month.

As a result of the strike for more than two weeks across the country, the operation of public transport ” metro, trains, and trains ” was significantly disrupted. Millions of people have participated in walk-outs and rallies across the country leading to significant dip in productivity.

Related Topics

Police France Metro December Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

WAM Report: Dubai tops list of tourism destination ..

3 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi breaks Guinness World Records for la ..

3 hours ago

UAE banks&#039; total investments reach AED396.2 b ..

3 hours ago

Etihad Cargo awarded &#039;CEIV Fresh&#039; certif ..

3 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme launches tes ..

3 hours ago

Etisalat first operator in MENA to introduce MEC t ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.