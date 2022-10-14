Macron to Remain Part of French Political Life After His Second Presidential Term - Aide

French President Emmanuel Macron will remain in the political life of the country after his second presidential term comes to an end, a close ally of Macron and chairman of the Democratic Movement party, Francois Bayrou, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron will remain in the political life of the country after his second presidential term comes to an end, a close ally of Macron and chairman of the Democratic Movement party, Francois Bayrou, said on Friday.

"(Macron's) role in French politics won't stop with his second term. Money doesn't interest him, and neither do pompous job titles in international organizations. Inevitably, he will be a reference in French political life, not for the past, but for the future," Bayrou told the Politico newspaper.

According to the newspaper, Bayrou could mean that Macron is going to participate in the presidential election in 2032 in order to be elected for his third term.

In May 2022, Macron was re-elected for a second term, which will end in 2027. According to the French constitution, he cannot run for president more than twice in a row. Thus, Macron will be able to participate in the election only in 2032. Bayrou himself ran for president three times - in 2002, 2007, and 2012 - and he is also one of the likely candidates in the 2027 elections.

In late September, the poll by the Harris Interactive research agency showed that the national level of confidence in Macron has fallen to its lowest record in more than a year, reaching 46%.

Last week, a Sputnik correspondent reported that a demonstration was held in Paris demanding the resignation of Macron.