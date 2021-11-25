UrduPoint.com

Macron To Sign Enhanced French-Italian Pact In Rome

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Rome on Thursday for a two-day visit that will culminate in the signing of a landmark French-Italian cooperation pact.

"This trip will be devoted to the French-Italian relationship and the purpose of signing the Quirinale treaty," the French presidency said in a statement.

The Enhanced Cooperation Treaty will be inked by Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi in the presence of Italian President Sergio Mattarella at Quirinale Palace on Friday morning. Macron will also go to the Vatican in the afternoon to meet Pope Francis.

France and Italy began drafting the cooperation treaty in 2017 to bring more structure to their relationship and align their positions on foreign policy, economy, security, migration, and more. It comes more than 60 years after France signed a similar pact with Germany.

