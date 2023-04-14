UrduPoint.com

Macron To Sign Law On Pension Reform In Next Two Days - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2023 | 09:58 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron will sign a law on the pension reform in the next two days, BFMTV reported on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron will sign a law on the pension reform in the next two days, BFMTV reported on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the French Constitutional Council approved raising the retirement age to 64 and rejected calls for a referendum on the issue.

If Macron signs the law, the first measures of the pension reform will come into force on September 1, 2023.

