Macron to Stay True to Pension Reform, But Ready to Make Improvements - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron is set to go ahead with the pension reform, despite the nationwide protests, but is ready to improve it, media reported on Wednesday, citing a source from the presidential administration.

"The President will not abandon the project [pension reform]. He will not distort it, but he is ready to improve it," the source said, as quoted by the BFMTV channel.

According to the source, Macron hoped to "get a break" from strikes during the Christmas holidays. Nonetheless, a number of trade unions said that if the government would not stop the pension reform, the strikes would continue.

The nationwide strikes started on December 5 in response to Macron's plan to replace 42 different pension schemes with a universal, points-based system. The decision has angered train workers, teachers, police and other public service employees.

The upcoming Christmas has added to the atmosphere of the protests, with some people wearing Santa hats and a poster saying "Happy Strikes!" during the recent rally on Tuesday.