Macron to Travel to Lebanon Thursday After Deadly Blast - Lebanese Council of Ministers

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron will leave for Lebanon on Thursday in order to affirm Paris' solidarity with the Lebanese nation following the powerful explosion in the port of Beirut, the Lebanese Council of Ministers confirmed on Thursday, according to the presidential office.

"[President] Macron will travel to Lebanon on Thursday and meet with the country's political officials," the Elysee palace said earlier in the day, as quoted by the BMF tv broadcaster.

The explosion has left over 4,000 people injured, and more than 100 killed. A large number of the world's countries, including Lebanon's middle East neighbors, have already offered their assistance to Beirut and extended their condolences over the tragic incident.

According to Beirut's governor, half of the city's buildings have been damaged, and hospitals are overcrowded over a large number of the blast's victims.