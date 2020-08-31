UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 08:20 PM

Macron to Visit Baghdad on Wednesday, Hold Talks With Senior Officials - Al Sumaria

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday will pay a one-day official visit to the Iraqi capital of Baghdad after traveling to Lebanon's Beirut earlier in the week, Iraq's Al Sumaria news outlet has reported, citing government sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday will pay a one-day official visit to the Iraqi capital of Baghdad after traveling to Lebanon's Beirut earlier in the week, Iraq's Al Sumaria news outlet has reported, citing government sources.

Macron's visit comes after French Defense Minister Florence Parly visited Baghdad and the northern Kurdistan region on August 27 and held talks with senior Iraqi officials on bilateral cooperation and the fight against terrorism, according to the Al Sumaria news agency.

The French president's visit is the first since Mustafa Al-Kadhimi assumed the post of Iraq's prime minister in May, the news outlet reported.

According to the sources, Macron will meet with Al-Kadhimi and Iraqi President Barham Salih, and also hopes to hold talks with other political actors. However, the Elysee Palace has yet to confirm the visit.

The talks will focus on "Iraq's sovereignty in light of Baghdad's intent to follow its own independent way far from the confrontation between its two allies, Washington and Tehran," the sources noted.

Prior to Baghdad, the French leader is also scheduled to visit the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday and expected to hold talks with newly-appointed Prime Minister Mustapha Adib.

