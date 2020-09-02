Macron to Visit Baghdad on Wednesday to Hold Talks With Senior Iraqi Officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday will pay a one-day working visit to the Iraqi capital of Baghdad to discuss bilateral cooperation and the fight against terrorism with senior Iraqi officials.

Macron is expected to meet with Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, President Barham Salih and other high-ranking politicians.

The talks will focus on regional developments, as well as economic cooperation and investments.

Discussions on security and healthcare are also on the agenda.