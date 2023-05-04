Macron to Visit Germany in July Amid Strained Relations With Scholz - Reports

French President Emmanuel Macron plans to visit Germany in early July as the relations between the countries remain tense, Politico reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) French President Emmanuel Macron plans to visit Germany in early July as the relations between the countries remain tense, Politico reported on Thursday.

Macron will visit Germany after his rapport with Berlin has cooled down considerably over dispute on the issues of finance, energy, and relations with China, Politico said citing several unnamed sources.

Macron's trip will take place from July 2-4, during which he intends to meet with Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the report added.

Relations between Paris and Berlin are considered by many to be at their lowest after a severe deterioration last fall, when Macron showed several signs of contempt for Scholz after the two leaders failed to find common ground on various sensitive issues. This includes Scholz's reluctance to support Macron's proposition of a European sovereignty and joint defense, disagreements over gas price cap, and Macron's eagerness to refrain from the US-Chinese tensions, in contrast to Germany's firm stance for alliance with the US on the issue.