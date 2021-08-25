Macron to Visit Iraq From August 27-29 - Elysee Palace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to visit Iraq over the weekend to take part in a regional conference and meet with Iraqi governmental officials, an Elysee Palace official told journalists on Wednesday.

"He [Macron] will arrive in Baghdad on Friday evening. On Saturday morning, he will hold negotiations with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and President Barham Salih," the official said.

Macron will discuss French-Iraqi relations and the political situation in Iraq, as well as stress the importance of continuing to fight terrorism, the official said.

The French president will also attend a regional security summit co-organized by Paris and Baghdad, with countries neighboring Iraq invited as participants.

In addition to Baghdad, Macron's agenda includes visits to the northern Iraqi cities of Erbil and Mosul.

The French president last visited Iraq in September of 2020.