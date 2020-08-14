UrduPoint.com
Macron To Visit Lebanon September 1 To Review Restoration Process Following Blast

Macron to Visit Lebanon September 1 to Review Restoration Process Following Blast - Beirut

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) French Minister for the Armed Forces Florence Parly said during talks with Lebanese President Michel Aoun that the French leader, Emmanuel Macron, would pay an official visit to the country on September 1 to review the development of damage repairs in Beirut after the recent devastating blast, the Lebanese presidential office said in a press release on Friday.

"Minister Parly also hoped that the new Government would be quickly formed to proceed with reforms that the international community deems necessary, pointing out that President Macron will return to Lebanon on the 1st of September to follow-up the contacts he had started with Lebanese officials and leaders and to see the development of the process of repairing damage in devastated areas," the press release said.

On August 4, the powerful blast took place in the port of the Lebanese capital, killing over 170 people and injuring thousands more. According to the authorities, the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014, and stored in the port since then. Multiple countries and international organizations have already offered their assistance in dealing with the consequences of the blast.

The French leader arrived on August 6 in Beirut to visit the port and other devastated areas. Macron also met with the country's top executives, as well as civil society representatives, to discuss the "political, moral, economic and financial crisis" that has been prevailing in the country even before the explosion.

