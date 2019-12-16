UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron To Visit Moscow For 75th Anniversary Victory Day Celebration - French Ambassador

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 08:21 PM

Macron to Visit Moscow for 75th Anniversary Victory Day Celebration - French Ambassador

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Moscow to attend the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II on May 9, French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Moscow to attend the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II on May 9, French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann said.

"President [Macron] said that he would attend the Victory Day Parade in Moscow on May 9," Bermann said in an interview with Russia's Echo of Moscow broadcaster.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas have already confirmed their participation in the event.

To commemorate the victory of the Soviet Union and its allies over the Nazy Germany in 1945, Russia holds annual Victory Day military parades on May 9. Thousands of people come to the Red Square in central Moscow to see the march of the country's varied military units and a spectacular air show. The event is attended by leaders of other states and international organizations at the invitation of the Russian government.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Germany March May World War Event Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah World Book Capital to support restoration ..

10 minutes ago

DLD participates in LPS Shanghai 2019

10 minutes ago

Two new judges sworn in before Mohammed bin Rashid

10 minutes ago

Future passenger experience in the spotlight at Ai ..

10 minutes ago

DRIBS helps stop use of illegally imported mobile ..

4 minutes ago

AHF pays tribute to APS martyrs

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.