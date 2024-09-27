Macron, Trudeau pledge common front on economy, language

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday expressed their shared vision, from working towards "open and decarbonized" economies, and promoting the French language, to calling for a ceasefire in Lebanon.

This visit by the French president, his second since he came to power, was also an opportunity for the two leaders to set aside for a moment their respective domestic political challenges.

"France and Canada share a beautiful common language and shared values," declared Trudeau, saying it was important to spread these values and have "a positive impact in these times of great challenges."

"We have an extremely aligned agenda. We believe in open economies, we believe in the decarbonization of our economies," said Macron.

The two nations also announced they would strengthen their defense partnership and support for Ukraine.

The meeting of the prime minister, 52, and his guest, 46, who both embodied a new generation of young, optimistic leaders, comes as both are now experiencing political headwinds.

At a 2017 G7 summit in Italy, shortly after Macron's election, their chumminess -- dubbed a diplomatic "bromance" -- spurred global headlines.

But seven years later, Macron is in a weakened position, having lost legislative elections that he himself called, forcing him to share power with a right-wing prime minister.

Trudeau, abandoned by his main leftist ally and unpopular after nine years in office, survived a motion of no confidence on Wednesday, hours before Macron landed.

- Lebanon ceasefire -

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Macron and Trudeau called for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon.

"Israel must stop its strikes and Hezbollah must stop its retaliation," said the French president, adding that he does not want to see Lebanon become "the new Gaza."

It would be "a mistake" for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to refuse a ceasefire and he would have to take "responsibility for a regional escalation," he added.

"We absolutely have to reach a ceasefire immediately," added Trudeau, pointing to "devastating" images from Lebanon.

Earlier in the day, Macron discussed the revival of French language and culture in Canada -- where it is in decline -- with stakeholders.

The French language must not only "resist," but "we can continue to inoculate it in the younger generations," he told Francophones from English-speaking provinces.

Canada is a bilingual country but Quebec is the only province with a French-speaking majority.

In Montreal, the French president also came to meet the major Canadian players in artificial intelligence -- a technology that greatly interests Paris, a few months before an AI summit in February in France.

The French president before heading home met in Montreal with the premier of Quebec, which has a French community of nearly 200,000 people.