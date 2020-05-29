UrduPoint.com
Macron, Trump Agree On Need For 'In Person' G7 Summit Despite Coronavirus Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 02:50 AM

Macron, Trump Agree on Need for 'In Person' G7 Summit Despite Coronavirus Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron backed President Donald Trump's call for an in-person summit of G7 leaders in Washington or at Camp David to discuss the novel coronavirus crisis and steps needed to re-open the global economy, as opposed to a virtual meeting with leaders facing video screens in their respective countries, Trump said in a statement.

"President Trump and President Macron discussed progress on defeating the coronavirus and reopening global economies. The two leaders agreed on the importance of convening the G7 in person in the near future," Trump said via Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

The G7 summit, originally scheduled for June 10, was postponed to an unspecified future date due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Trump said earlier that the summit would take place at the end of June, either at White House or at the nearby presidential retreat of Camp David, or possibly split between the two venues.

Since the novel coronavirus outbreak began, most high-level meetings have been virtual to avoid infecting participants and accompanying aides.

