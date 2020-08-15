UrduPoint.com
Macron, Trump Discuss East Med, Libya, Lebanon In Phone Call

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 12:20 AM

Macron, Trump Discuss East Med, Libya, Lebanon in Phone Call

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation with his US counterpart, Donald Trump, on Friday about the Eastern Mediterranean, Libya and Lebanon.

"We share the same views. Peace and security in the region is in our common interest, which we will uphold," Macron tweeted.

Tensions have been running high in the region, with Turkey and Greece squaring off over offshore gas reserves, Lebanon struggling to stem an economic crisis exacerbated by the pandemic, and no end in sight for the war in Libya.

