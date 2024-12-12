Macron, Tusk discuss idea of foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Thursday said he discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron the possibility of stationing foreign troops in Ukraine in case of a ceasefire, but that Warsaw was not currently "planning any such actions"

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Thursday said he discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron the possibility of stationing foreign troops in Ukraine in case of a ceasefire, but that Warsaw was not currently "planning any such actions".

Macron for his part called for a path out of Russia's war in Ukraine -- which has been raging for nearly three years -- that takes into account the interests of both Kyiv and the European Union, saying the former's sovereignty and the latter's security were at stake.

Macron's visit to Warsaw came days after he met in Paris with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President-elect Donald Trump, who has said that solving the Ukraine crisis would be his top priority when he takes office next month.

Trump's election has raised fears in Kyiv that he could try to force big concessions on Ukraine in return for a ceasefire.

Tusk said he wanted to "take this opportunity to end speculation about the potential presence of troops from one country or another in Ukraine once a ceasefire or peace has been agreed".

"The (French) president knows this, we discussed it, any decision on Polish actions will be taken in Warsaw and only in Warsaw. For the moment, we are not planning any such actions," he added.

Macron did not mention the possibility of foreign peacekeepers in his statement to journalists in Warsaw.

But he had previously floated the idea of Western troops in Ukraine in February.

Asked about the proposal on Monday, Zelensky said: "Frankly, we can think and work on Emmanuel (Macron)'s position".

"He proposed that some troops of some state should be present on the territory of Ukraine to guarantee our security while Ukraine is not in NATO," he added.

Defence expert Elie Tenenbaum estimated the potential number of foreign troops at 40,000 soldiers.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Thursday also addressed the possibility of foreign peacekeepers, but said that Russia needed to stop shelling Ukraine first.

"First of all, we need peace in Ukraine in order to have peacekeeping missions, and for that we need Russia to stop shelling, which they are not doing," she said before a meeting of foreign ministers in Berlin.

"Before that, we have nothing to talk about. And of course, it's to every single European country to make their decision whether they are using their troops in which processes," she added.

She said that were Russia to stop shelling "for Christmas or a longer period, that is a positive development, but we haven't seen so far that they want to do this".

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has also addressed the idea of foreign peacekeepers.

"We are preparing, we're considering scenarios, but we are doing so in complete confidentiality," he told public radio last week.