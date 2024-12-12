Open Menu

Macron, Tusk Discuss Idea Of Foreign Peacekeepers In Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 11:04 PM

Macron, Tusk discuss idea of foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Thursday said he discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron the possibility of stationing foreign troops in Ukraine in case of a ceasefire, but that Warsaw was not currently "planning any such actions"

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Thursday said he discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron the possibility of stationing foreign troops in Ukraine in case of a ceasefire, but that Warsaw was not currently "planning any such actions".

Macron for his part called for a path out of Russia's war in Ukraine -- which has been raging for nearly three years -- that takes into account the interests of both Kyiv and the European Union, saying the former's sovereignty and the latter's security were at stake.

Macron's visit to Warsaw came days after he met in Paris with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President-elect Donald Trump, who has said that solving the Ukraine crisis would be his top priority when he takes office next month.

Trump's election has raised fears in Kyiv that he could try to force big concessions on Ukraine in return for a ceasefire.

Tusk said he wanted to "take this opportunity to end speculation about the potential presence of troops from one country or another in Ukraine once a ceasefire or peace has been agreed".

"The (French) president knows this, we discussed it, any decision on Polish actions will be taken in Warsaw and only in Warsaw. For the moment, we are not planning any such actions," he added.

Macron did not mention the possibility of foreign peacekeepers in his statement to journalists in Warsaw.

But he had previously floated the idea of Western troops in Ukraine in February.

Asked about the proposal on Monday, Zelensky said: "Frankly, we can think and work on Emmanuel (Macron)'s position".

"He proposed that some troops of some state should be present on the territory of Ukraine to guarantee our security while Ukraine is not in NATO," he added.

Defence expert Elie Tenenbaum estimated the potential number of foreign troops at 40,000 soldiers.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Thursday also addressed the possibility of foreign peacekeepers, but said that Russia needed to stop shelling Ukraine first.

"First of all, we need peace in Ukraine in order to have peacekeeping missions, and for that we need Russia to stop shelling, which they are not doing," she said before a meeting of foreign ministers in Berlin.

"Before that, we have nothing to talk about. And of course, it's to every single European country to make their decision whether they are using their troops in which processes," she added.

She said that were Russia to stop shelling "for Christmas or a longer period, that is a positive development, but we haven't seen so far that they want to do this".

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has also addressed the idea of foreign peacekeepers.

"We are preparing, we're considering scenarios, but we are doing so in complete confidentiality," he told public radio last week.

Related Topics

Election NATO Prime Minister Defence Minister Ukraine Russia Christmas German European Union Visit Trump Paris Berlin Warsaw Turkish Lira February All From Top

Recent Stories

In rural pro-govt stronghold, Georgia protests sti ..

In rural pro-govt stronghold, Georgia protests stir calls for compromise

3 minutes ago
 Macron, Tusk discuss idea of foreign peacekeepers ..

Macron, Tusk discuss idea of foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine

3 minutes ago
 Time Magazine names Donald Trump person of the yea ..

Time Magazine names Donald Trump person of the year for second time

3 minutes ago
 Students and faculty members of various educationa ..

Students and faculty members of various educational institutions of Karachi spen ..

39 minutes ago
 BISP organizes ceremony “Salam Benazir” to obs ..

BISP organizes ceremony “Salam Benazir” to observe BB’s 17th martyrdom ann ..

11 minutes ago
 Rate cuts fail to spur European stocks

Rate cuts fail to spur European stocks

11 minutes ago
UMT Markhors, Nurpur Lions record wins in contrast ..

UMT Markhors, Nurpur Lions record wins in contrasting styles

11 minutes ago
 Civil Hospital Quetta receives donation of medical ..

Civil Hospital Quetta receives donation of medical tools on request of ministers

11 minutes ago
 Successful Neurosurgery performed at Nawaz Sharif ..

Successful Neurosurgery performed at Nawaz Sharif Hospital

3 hours ago
 LESCO detects 527 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 527 power pilferers in 24 hours

3 hours ago
 LESCO collects Rs 8.5m from 312 defaulters

LESCO collects Rs 8.5m from 312 defaulters

3 hours ago
 Fazl claims Madrassah Registration Bill has become ..

Fazl claims Madrassah Registration Bill has become law, asks govt to notify it

4 hours ago

More Stories From World