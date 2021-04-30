UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Unveils France's 4-Phase Plan Out Of COVID-19 Lockdown

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 12:40 AM

Macron Unveils France's 4-Phase Plan Out of COVID-19 Lockdown

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday a four-phase national reopening plan that involves a gradual lifting of COVID-19 curfew and travel restrictions, including for foreign arrivals.

April saw France enter its third nationwide lockdown for a period of four weeks. Domestic travel between French regions was banned and closures were ordered for schools, non-essential stores and public facilities.

"Over the next few weeks, we will together build the path that will take us back to normal life. Stick together," Macron said on Twitter, attaching infographics on each of the four phases.

The four milestones of the road map are May 3, May 19, June 9, and June 30.

The starting hour of nightly curfew will be changed from 7 p.

m. (17:00 GMT) to 9 p.m. on May 19 and then to 11 p.m. on June 9 until completely lifted on June 30.

Domestic travel will resume and schools will reopen on May 3.

Non-essential retail stores will reopen on May 19. food businesses will be able to resume outdoors service, with a limit of six people per table. Public venues such as museums and movie theaters, as well as sporting shows, will reopen, with an 800-person cap indoors and 1,000 people outdoors.

The third phase starting on June 9 will involve reopening the country to foreign travelers who can present either a COVID-19 vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test result upon arrival. Food businesses will be allowed to serve customers indoors, with the same limit of six people per table.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Twitter France Road Same May June From P

Recent Stories

Russia reports 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, 364 death ..

2 hours ago

UAE Rulers condoles with King of Jordan on death o ..

2 hours ago

Governor Imran Ismail claims PTI single largest po ..

17 minutes ago

Fraudsters names placed on ECL on NAB's recommenda ..

17 minutes ago

COVID positivity ratio 38% in Khanewal

17 minutes ago

Governor Punjab, Chief Minister urge strict observ ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.