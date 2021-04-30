MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday a four-phase national reopening plan that involves a gradual lifting of COVID-19 curfew and travel restrictions, including for foreign arrivals.

April saw France enter its third nationwide lockdown for a period of four weeks. Domestic travel between French regions was banned and closures were ordered for schools, non-essential stores and public facilities.

"Over the next few weeks, we will together build the path that will take us back to normal life. Stick together," Macron said on Twitter, attaching infographics on each of the four phases.

The four milestones of the road map are May 3, May 19, June 9, and June 30.

The starting hour of nightly curfew will be changed from 7 p.

m. (17:00 GMT) to 9 p.m. on May 19 and then to 11 p.m. on June 9 until completely lifted on June 30.

Domestic travel will resume and schools will reopen on May 3.

Non-essential retail stores will reopen on May 19. food businesses will be able to resume outdoors service, with a limit of six people per table. Public venues such as museums and movie theaters, as well as sporting shows, will reopen, with an 800-person cap indoors and 1,000 people outdoors.

The third phase starting on June 9 will involve reopening the country to foreign travelers who can present either a COVID-19 vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test result upon arrival. Food businesses will be allowed to serve customers indoors, with the same limit of six people per table.