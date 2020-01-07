UrduPoint.com
Macron Urged Rouhani To Refrain From Any Dangerous Steps After Soleimani Killing - Elysee

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 11:20 PM

Macron Urged Rouhani to Refrain From Any Dangerous Steps After Soleimani Killing - Elysee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron had a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, and called on the Iranian leader to avoid taking steps that would worsen the dangerous situation that arose after the United States killed senior Iranian security official Qasem Soleimani during his visit to Iraq, the Elysee Palace said Tuesday.

"The president of the republic stressed France's deep concern over the recent events in Iraq and its determination to work on easing tensions. He called on Iran to refrain from any steps that would deteriorate the ongoing escalation," Elysee said.

Macron also called on Iran to return to compliance with the nuclear deal.

