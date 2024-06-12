Open Menu

Macron Urges Anti-extremist Alliance Ahead Of French Polls

Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2024 | 09:16 PM

Macron urges anti-extremist alliance ahead of French polls

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said he was seeking an alliance against political extremes in snap elections, adding he aimed to keep the far right from succeeding him in 2027 when he steps down

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said he was seeking an alliance against political extremes in snap elections, adding he aimed to keep the far right from succeeding him in 2027 when he steps down.

Macron was speaking at a rare domestic news conference three days after the far right upended his presidency and spurred him to call risky early polls by recording more than double the score of his ruling party in European elections.

A landmark realignment of French politics now appears to be in progress, with the leader of the main right-wing party backing an alliance with the far right, triggering warfare within his own group.

With little chance of overtaking the far-right National Rally (RN) in the campaign for the two-round election on June 30 and July 7, Macron's best chance appears to be to build a broad-based centrist coalition appealing to the moderate left and right.

"I hope that when the time comes, men and women of goodwill who will have been able to say no to the extremes will come together... will put themselves in a position to build a shared, sincere project that is useful to the country," Macron told journalists.

"The answer, in my eyes, could not come through changing the government or a coalition... dissolving parliament was necessary," Macron said.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Progress Alliance June July Women From Government Best

Recent Stories

India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with Unite ..

India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with United States

15 minutes ago
 Robber killed in Wah

Robber killed in Wah

15 minutes ago
 Cleaning work of Phalili Nala started in Uthal

Cleaning work of Phalili Nala started in Uthal

15 minutes ago
 Govt to introduce three slabs of rates on filers/n ..

Govt to introduce three slabs of rates on filers/non-filers

15 minutes ago
 Six dead, 11 wounded in Russian strike on southern ..

Six dead, 11 wounded in Russian strike on southern Ukraine: Zelensky

43 minutes ago
 Industrial sector poised for recovery with 4.4% gr ..

Industrial sector poised for recovery with 4.4% growth target in 2024-25: Annual ..

43 minutes ago
Haris Rauf confident of victory against Ireland

Haris Rauf confident of victory against Ireland

43 minutes ago
 Ziaullah Langua hails EU, UN for supporting Rule o ..

Ziaullah Langua hails EU, UN for supporting Rule of Law Sector

43 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt seeks AKU’s support for reforms in Ed ..

Sindh Govt seeks AKU’s support for reforms in Education Boards

43 minutes ago
 US unveils sweeping sanctions targeting Russia ove ..

US unveils sweeping sanctions targeting Russia over Ukraine war

41 minutes ago
 58 Sindh female rescuers, 97 Balochistan rescuers ..

58 Sindh female rescuers, 97 Balochistan rescuers complete training at ESA

2 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India opt to bowl first ag ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India opt to bowl first against USA

1 hour ago

More Stories From World