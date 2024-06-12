Macron Urges Anti-extremist Alliance Ahead Of French Polls
Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2024 | 09:16 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said he was seeking an alliance against political extremes in snap elections, adding he aimed to keep the far right from succeeding him in 2027 when he steps down.
Macron was speaking at a rare domestic news conference three days after the far right upended his presidency and spurred him to call risky early polls by recording more than double the score of his ruling party in European elections.
A landmark realignment of French politics now appears to be in progress, with the leader of the main right-wing party backing an alliance with the far right, triggering warfare within his own group.
With little chance of overtaking the far-right National Rally (RN) in the campaign for the two-round election on June 30 and July 7, Macron's best chance appears to be to build a broad-based centrist coalition appealing to the moderate left and right.
"I hope that when the time comes, men and women of goodwill who will have been able to say no to the extremes will come together... will put themselves in a position to build a shared, sincere project that is useful to the country," Macron told journalists.
"The answer, in my eyes, could not come through changing the government or a coalition... dissolving parliament was necessary," Macron said.
