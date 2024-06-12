Open Menu

Macron Urges Anti-extremist Alliance Ahead Of French Polls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2024 | 09:55 PM

Macron urges anti-extremist alliance ahead of French polls

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said he was seeking an alliance against political extremes in snap elections, adding he aimed to keep the far right from succeeding him in 2027 when he steps down

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said he was seeking an alliance against political extremes in snap elections, adding he aimed to keep the far right from succeeding him in 2027 when he steps down.

Macron was speaking at a rare domestic news conference three days after the far right upended his presidency and spurred him to call risky early polls by recording more than double the score of his ruling party in European elections.

A landmark realignment of French politics now appears to be in progress, with the leader of the main right-wing party backing an alliance with the far right, triggering warfare within his own group.

With little chance of overtaking the far-right National Rally (RN) in the campaign for the two-round election on June 30 and July 7, Macron's best chance appears to be to build a broad-based centrist coalition appealing to the moderate left and right.

"I hope that when the time comes, men and women of goodwill who will have been able to say no to the extremes will come together... will put themselves in a position to build a shared, sincere project that is useful to the country," Macron told journalists.

"The answer, in my eyes, could not come through changing the government or a coalition... dissolving parliament was necessary," Macron said.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Progress Alliance June July Women From Government Best

Recent Stories

Agri minister visits Shahpur Kanjran cattle market

Agri minister visits Shahpur Kanjran cattle market

9 minutes ago
 Stock markets jump as US inflation cools, with eye ..

Stock markets jump as US inflation cools, with eyes on Fed

8 minutes ago
 Federal Budget 2024-25 at a glance

Federal Budget 2024-25 at a glance

8 minutes ago
 Federal budget termed pro-people

Federal budget termed pro-people

9 minutes ago
 Traeen digs in for maiden stage win as Yates nabs ..

Traeen digs in for maiden stage win as Yates nabs Swiss lead

16 minutes ago
 CM Maryam lauds PM, his team for presenting people ..

CM Maryam lauds PM, his team for presenting people-friendly budget

16 minutes ago
Euro 2024: Czech Republic factfile

Euro 2024: Czech Republic factfile

10 minutes ago
 Govt to expand 'Danish School System' network to G ..

Govt to expand 'Danish School System' network to GB,AJK

10 minutes ago
 Finance Minister lays Finance Bill 2024 in Senate, ..

Finance Minister lays Finance Bill 2024 in Senate, seeks recommendations

10 minutes ago
 MCCI expresses mixed reaction on federal budget 20 ..

MCCI expresses mixed reaction on federal budget 2024

10 minutes ago
 Govt announces tax relief on import of solar, aqu ..

Govt announces tax relief on import of solar, aquaculture's raw material

10 minutes ago
 Sahibzada Shabbir terms federal budget people, bus ..

Sahibzada Shabbir terms federal budget people, business friendly

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World