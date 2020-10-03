Macron Urges Azerbaijani President to Cease Hostilities in Karabakh, Engage in Peace Talks

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron has called his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, urging him to cease hostilities in the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh and to resume the peace talks.

"On October 2, French President Emmanuel Macron called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The French President expressed concerns over the ongoing hostilities on the Armenian-Azerbaijani contact line and called for a prompt return to the ceasefire and negotiations," Aliyev's office told Sputnik on Saturday.

The presidential press service added that the Azerbaijani leader informed Macron of casualties among the civilians.

"President Ilham Aliyev said that as a result of the heavy artillery shelling of Azerbaijani settlements by the Armenian armed forces, 19 Azerbaijani civilians were killed, more than 60 people were injured, and hundreds of houses were destroyed," the office said.

"According to the head of the republic, the Azerbaijani army conducted successful counter-offensive operations and liberated part of the occupied territories. The head of state also noted that Armenia had taken steps to undermine the negotiation process," the press service noted.