Macron Urges Belgrade, Pristina to Act to Find Compromise

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron called on Belgrade and Pristina to act to find a compromise and normalize relations.

He said he supports the mediation efforts of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak.

"I am ready to make efforts on this dossier to find a solution... But, as you know, Mr.

Prime Minister, nothing will be possible without the political will of the two sides, that is, you and [Serbian] President [Aleksandar] Vucic," Macron said before a meeting with the 'prime minister' of Kosovo Albin Kurti at the Elysee Palace.

"I am calling on Kosovo and Serbia to act at the European level to seek a compromise, which will allow Belgrade and Pristina to definitely look to the European future," the French leader said.