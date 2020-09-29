Macron Urges Cooperation With Russia While Making Visit to Lithuania

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday called for cooperation and dialogue with Russia amid his visit to Lithuania.

"If we want to build a lasting peace on the European continent, we need to work with Russia as we are connected by history and geography," Macron said at a press conference in Vilnius.

The French leader admitted that sometimes those were history's worst moments.

"But we cannot pretend that Europe is an island, far away from Russia .

.. This proximity calls for a strategic endeavor to construct a security architecture," the president stressed.

During his presidency, Macron has been trying to mend the relations with Moscow that were damaged by Europe's hostile reaction to Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014.

In 2019, the French leader declared the necessity of establishing a new architecture of European security and trust, saying that it could be possible only by renewing cooperation with Russia.