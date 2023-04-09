Close
Macron Urges Europe To Stay Out Of Feud Between US, China Over Taiwan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2023 | 07:10 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) Europe should not let itself be drawn into the confrontation between the United States and China over Taiwan conforming to "the American rhythm," French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.

"The question asked to us, Europeans, is this: are we interested in the forced solution to the Taiwan issue? No. The worst thing would be to think that we, Europeans, should follow this suit and adjust to the American rhythm and Chinese overreaction. Why must we move at the pace chosen by others?" Macron told Les Echos newspaper.

Macron noted that Europeans need to "wake up" and think about their own interests.

"Our priority is not to adapt to the agenda of other countries in all regions of the world," the French leader added.

Macron's remarks come on the heels of his visit to China this past week, during which he praised Beijing's role in the international arena and underlined the importance of bilateral French-Chinese relations in various spheres. A series of commercial contracts has been signed between companies of the two countries during the visit.

The situation around Taiwan escalated last August after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to the island. Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military drills in the vicinity of the island. Despite China's acute reaction, Pelosi's visit unleashed a wave of trips by Western politicians to the island.

