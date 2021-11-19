UrduPoint.com

Macron Urges European Commission To Support France In Fishing Dispute With UK

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that he expects the European Commission to protect the interests of Europe and France in the dispute with the United Kingdom over fishing licenses

"I expect from Europe and the European Commission that they will play their role, that is, they will defend the interests of Europe and France. And I refuse to consider this an issue of bilateral relations," Macron told reporters.

The president stressed that France asked the European Commission to fight, since the fishing dispute is an issue of keeping the word.

"It is an issue of keeping the word. The UK signed agreements to withdraw (from the European Union) and an agreement on future relations (with the European Union), and it must comply with them. Today it does not comply with them, and I directly told (British Prime Minister) Boris Johnson about this," Macron said.

When asked about the actions of the European Commission, the president stressed that the process of settlement of the dispute is going slowly.

At the same time, he noted that France will continue to support its fishermen.

"We will continue to fight. We have raised the tone and we will not abandon our fishermen," Macron said.

Tensions have risen between France and the UK over the issue of fishing licenses since late October. France accused the United Kingdom of non-compliance with the Brexit agreement provisions on fishing licenses and threatened to impose sanctions starting November 2. However, Paris decided to postpone the sanctions until negotiations with London are complete.

