UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Urges 'fight Of Century' After Visit To Retreating Glacier

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 10:14 PM

Macron urges 'fight of century' after visit to retreating glacier

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday urged the "fight of the century" to combat climate change and preserve the environment, as he visited an iconic Alpine glacier at risk from global warming

Chamonix, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday urged the "fight of the century" to combat climate change and preserve the environment, as he visited an iconic Alpine glacier at risk from global warming.

Macron is keen to burnish his green credentials as he begins the road towards 2022 presidential elections although sceptics have not always been impressed by his ambitious environmental rhetoric.

On a high-profile visit to the foot of Mont Blanc, France's highest mountain, in the heart of the Alps, Macron was taken to the Mer de Glace ("Sea of Ice"), a valley glacier which has awed travellers for centuries.

Marching through the glacier on a special walkway, Macron inspected a natural wonder that has receded by 8-10 metres (26 to 32 feet) annually, or two kilometres (1.2 miles) since 1850.

"I did not expect a melting as quick as this. It leaves a huge impression. You see how the failure to take decisions has resulted in that," the president said.

Related Topics

Century France Visit Road Alpine From

Recent Stories

Hotel establishment revenue up to AED5.83 bn in 20 ..

1 hour ago

UAE reviews plans to combat terrorism, money laund ..

2 hours ago

4-days anti-polio campaign to start on Monday

1 minute ago

Pakistani scientist donates cash to Red Cross Soci ..

1 minute ago

Senior Russian, US Diplomats Discuss Situation on ..

1 minute ago

Shah Hussain Express escapes fire incident

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.