Macron urges 'fight of century' after visit to retreating glacier

Chamonix, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday urged the "fight of the century" to combat climate change and preserve the environment, as he visited an iconic Alpine glacier at risk from global warming.

Macron is keen to burnish his green credentials as he begins the road towards 2022 presidential elections although sceptics have not always been impressed by his ambitious environmental rhetoric.

On a high-profile visit to the foot of Mont Blanc, France's highest mountain, in the heart of the Alps, Macron was taken to the Mer de Glace ("Sea of Ice"), a valley glacier which has awed travellers for centuries.

Marching through the glacier on a special walkway, Macron inspected a natural wonder that has receded by 8-10 metres (26 to 32 feet) annually, or two kilometres (1.2 miles) since 1850.

"I did not expect a melting as quick as this. It leaves a huge impression. You see how the failure to take decisions has resulted in that," the president said.