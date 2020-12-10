Macron Urges for Emissions Cut of 55% by 2030 on Eve of Paris Climate Accord Anniversary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called for European states to boost the net-zero emissions target up to 55 percent in a decade on the eve of the 5th anniversary of the Paris agreement.

The Paris deal went into force in November 2016 to keep the global average temperature well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) and limit warming to 1.5 degrees in a bid to reduce the impact and risks of climate change. For that, it seeks to boost the mitigation of greenhouse-gas emissions worldwide.

"A year ago, the European Council adopted the 2050 carbon neutrality target. Two days before the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement, we Europeans need to step up our ambition. Objective for 2030: reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55%," Macron tweeted.

Notably, the previous climate-neutral target set by the French leader targeted a 40-percent decrease in carbon emissions by 2030. To achieve it, Macron has established the so-called Citizens' Convention on Climate, a civil assembly of 150 randomly selected French nationals tasked with developing related proposals on the country's environmental policy.

However, members of the civil task force have expressed concerns over the government's approach to the convention's 146 proposals approved in June by Macron, who pledged to make them part of a climate bill.

The arbitration on the Convention's recommendations for the climate legislation began on Monday.