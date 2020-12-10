UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Urges For Emissions Cut Of 55% By 2030 On Eve Of Paris Climate Accord Anniversary

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Macron Urges for Emissions Cut of 55% by 2030 on Eve of Paris Climate Accord Anniversary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called for European states to boost the net-zero emissions target up to 55 percent in a decade on the eve of the 5th anniversary of the Paris agreement.

The Paris deal went into force in November 2016 to keep the global average temperature well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) and limit warming to 1.5 degrees in a bid to reduce the impact and risks of climate change. For that, it seeks to boost the mitigation of greenhouse-gas emissions worldwide.

"A year ago, the European Council adopted the 2050 carbon neutrality target. Two days before the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement, we Europeans need to step up our ambition. Objective for 2030: reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55%," Macron tweeted.

Notably, the previous climate-neutral target set by the French leader targeted a 40-percent decrease in carbon emissions by 2030. To achieve it, Macron has established the so-called Citizens' Convention on Climate, a civil assembly of 150 randomly selected French nationals tasked with developing related proposals on the country's environmental policy.

However, members of the civil task force have expressed concerns over the government's approach to the convention's 146 proposals approved in June by Macron, who pledged to make them part of a climate bill. 

The arbitration on the Convention's recommendations for the climate legislation began on Monday.

Related Topics

Assembly Paris June November Gas 2016 Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Takes Over Command Of Multinational ..

45 minutes ago

Turkmenistan Intends To Continue Providing Humanit ..

48 minutes ago

Turkmenistan Took Part In The High-level Un Event

48 minutes ago

Realme brings a gift from another planet for its f ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Customs showcases information security exper ..

2 hours ago

Doctors' poor response to calls endangering patien ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.