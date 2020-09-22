MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday called upon French citizens to exercise the collective responsibility for the elderly, given they are under higher COVID-19 related risks.

"[Those who are] fragile, our elderly are more exposed to the virus. We collectively need to be extra careful," Macron tweeted.

France has experienced a resurgence in coronavirus infections, with the most recent daily record high of 13,498 new cases detected on September 19. In this regard, the authorities have reintroduced several related health measures, including the requirement of wearing face masks outdoors and in shared spaces.

To date, France has confirmed nearly 500,000 COVID-19 infections and a death toll of 31,346.