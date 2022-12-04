Macron Urges French Citizens Not to Panic About Possible Power Cuts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron has called on his country's citizens to keep a cool head about possible power cuts this winter amid the European energy crunch.

"I see a lot of concern about this, but don't panic! It is the government's responsibility to work out scenarios for dealing with any situation," Macron told French newspaper Le Parisien when asked about the risk of blackouts in France this winter.

If French citizens do their best and comply with the so-called energy sobriety plan, the worst-case scenario will be avoided, Macron assured.

"We will survive the winter," the French president said.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne also urged French citizens to use less energy to avoid power outages.

In early October, the French government launched an energy sobriety plan to face winter. The goal is to reduce France's energy consumption by 10% in two years, and to ensure that the country spends the winter without gas or electricity shortages. The plan's measures also include a call to limit heating to a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius (66.2 degrees Fahrenheit) and turn off lighting after 10 p.m, as well as encouragement of remote work.