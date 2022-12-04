UrduPoint.com

Macron Urges French Citizens Not To Panic About Possible Power Cuts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Macron Urges French Citizens Not to Panic About Possible Power Cuts

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron has called on his country's citizens to keep a cool head about possible power cuts this winter amid the European energy crunch.

"I see a lot of concern about this, but don't panic! It is the government's responsibility to work out scenarios for dealing with any situation," Macron told French newspaper Le Parisien when asked about the risk of blackouts in France this winter.

If French citizens do their best and comply with the so-called energy sobriety plan, the worst-case scenario will be avoided, Macron assured.

"We will survive the winter," the French president said.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne also urged French citizens to use less energy to avoid power outages.

In early October, the French government launched an energy sobriety plan to face winter. The goal is to reduce France's energy consumption by 10% in two years, and to ensure that the country spends the winter without gas or electricity shortages. The plan's measures also include a call to limit heating to a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius (66.2 degrees Fahrenheit) and turn off lighting after 10 p.m, as well as encouragement of remote work.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity France October Gas Government Best P

Recent Stories

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

36 minutes ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

36 minutes ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

49 minutes ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

49 minutes ago
 Golf: South African Open scores

Golf: South African Open scores

49 minutes ago
 Dutch masters end American dream to reach World Cu ..

Dutch masters end American dream to reach World Cup quarter-finals

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.