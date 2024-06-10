Macron Urges French To Make 'right Choice' In Poll Gamble
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) President Emmanuel Macron said Monday he was confident the French would make the "right choice" in snap elections he called after the far right inflicted a crushing defeat on his centrist alliance in EU elections.
His surprise move came after mainstream centrist parties kept an overall majority in the European Parliament in Sunday's poll, but the far right notched up a string of high-profile victories in Italy, Austria and France.
In Germany, where the three ruling coalition parties also performed dismally, centre-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz's spokesman on Monday ruled out a snap poll.
Analysts say the French leader has taken the extremely risky gamble of calling for snap polls in a bid to keep the far-right National Rally (RN) out of power when his second term ends in 2027.
"I am confident in the capacity of the French people to make the right choice for themselves and for future generations," Macron wrote on X on Monday morning.
"My sole ambition is to be useful to our country that I love so much.
"
Macron's announcement of elections for a new National Assembly on June 30, with a second round on July 7 in France, has sparked widespread alarm, even from within the ranks of his own party.
"By playing with fire, the head of state could end up by burning himself and dragging the entire country into the fire," Le Monde wrote in an editorial.
Lower house speaker Yael Braun-Pivet, a senior figure within Macron's party, on Monday morning appeared to express some dissent, indicating that forming a coalition with other parties could have been a better "path".
"The president believed that this path did not exist... I take note of the decision," she told the France 2 television channel.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, a Socialist, described the prospect of elections just weeks before the start of the Paris Olympics as "extremely unsettling".
But the International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach played down any direct impact on the event.
Recent Stories
PM’s China visit to have positive impact on country’s economy: Attaullah
Ishaq Dar to embark on two-day visit to Jordan today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh to face South Africa today
The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme C63 Will Be Available in Paki ..
Vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy White Color Variant
Vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness Display and Long-lasting Batt ..
Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conventional Smartphones in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..
More Stories From World
-
Flooding, landslides kill three in Vietnam's north11 minutes ago
-
Real Madrid will not take part in Club World Cup: Ancelotti21 minutes ago
-
Makkah Health cluster conducts 6 open heart surgeries, 68 cardiac catheterisations for pilgrims in a ..31 minutes ago
-
Odd couples: when French presidents 'cohabit' with rival PMs41 minutes ago
-
No snap election in Germany after EU vote: Scholz spokesman41 minutes ago
-
Still named as new coach of Ligue 1 side Lens41 minutes ago
-
Saudi border guards directorate facilitates procedures for pilgrims arriving to perform Hajj 1445 AH51 minutes ago
-
Makkah Civil Defense conducts fire drill at Jabal Al-Rahma Hospital51 minutes ago
-
Paris mayor slams Macron's election call before Olympics1 hour ago
-
N. Korea sends more balloons as Kim's sister warns of 'new counteraction'1 hour ago
-
Pioneering black conductor melds opera with S.African dance music1 hour ago
-
Swiss summit on Ukraine set to thrash out path to peace1 hour ago