Macron Urges French To Make 'right Choice' In Election Gamble
Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that he was confident French voters would make the "right choice" in snap elections he called after the far right crushed his centrist alliance in Sunday's EU ballot.
His surprise move came after mainstream centrist parties kept an overall majority in the European Parliament in Sunday's elections, but the far right notched up a string of high-profile victories in Italy, Austria and France.
Analysts say Macron has taken the risky gamble of dissolving the national parliament in a bid to keep the far-right National Rally (RN) out of power when his second term ends in 2027.
"I am confident in the capacity of the French people to make the right choice for themselves and for future generations," Macron wrote on X on Monday.
His announcement of elections for a new National Assembly on June 30, with a second round on July 7, has sparked widespread alarm, even from within the ranks of his party.
Recent Stories
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui
Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..
Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar
Chairman PMYP appoints Amna Batool focal person for GYP
Ambassador Tirmizi meets with Group CEO of Al Ansari Exchange
Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as Indian prime minister
5 killed, 3 injured in Shangla accident
More Stories From World
-
Poland striker worries worsen as Lewandowski limps off before Euro 20243 minutes ago
-
Asian markets mixed ahead of key Fed announcement3 minutes ago
-
Tesla turns up charm ahead of investor vote on huge Musk pay plan3 minutes ago
-
China announces first astronaut candidates from Hong Kong, Macau3 minutes ago
-
Search continues for Malawi VP's missing plane13 minutes ago
-
S. Korea fires warning shots after N. Korea soldiers briefly cross border13 minutes ago
-
Canada faces scourge of rising car thefts13 minutes ago
-
Top college coach Hurley turns down Lakers offer13 minutes ago
-
Netherlands suffer 'hard' De Jong Euro 2024 injury blow13 minutes ago
-
AI to 'transform' gaming but costly, Ubisoft CEO tells AFP7 hours ago
-
Jury begins deliberations in Hunter Biden gun case7 hours ago
-
Plane carrying Malawi's VP missing: govt8 hours ago