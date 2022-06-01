UrduPoint.com

Macron Urges 'full Transparency' Over Champions League Chaos

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2022 | 10:14 PM

Macron urges 'full transparency' over Champions League chaos

President Emmanuel Macron urged the French government on Wednesday to investigate with "full transparency" the chaos at last weekend's Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, as the interior minister came under increasing pressure over the police's handling

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :President Emmanuel Macron urged the French government on Wednesday to investigate with "full transparency" the chaos at last weekend's Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, as the interior minister came under increasing pressure over the police's handling.

The mayhem outside the Stade de France stadium ahead of the match, which saw thousands of Liverpool supporters with tickets struggle to enter and police respond with tear gas, raised questions over the capacity of Paris to host the Olympic Games in 2024.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who has faced accusations of lying after he blamed the chaos on massive ticket scams, admitted that the organisation could "clearly" have been better.

Government spokeswoman Olivia Gregoire said that the matter had been briefly discussed at Wednesday's regular cabinet meeting chaired by Macron, who has yet to comment publicly.

"What the president wants... is that light is shone on what really happened, in full transparency, and very quickly," she told reporters, while emphasising Darmanin had Macron's "full confidence".

She said Macron also expected action from the government to ensure that this "never happens again".

"Simply put, could we have done things better, could it have been better managed? Yes," she acknowledged. "Were there wounded, a tragedy? No. Can we improve things for future sporting events? Certainly."She confirmed that 2,700 supporters had been unable to watch the match due to the chaos.

"The president of the republic and all his government are sad and sorry for these people who lost out."

