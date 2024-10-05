Open Menu

Macron Urges Halt To Arms Deliveries To Israel For Use In Gaza

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2024 | 08:09 PM

Macron urges halt to arms deliveries to Israel for use in Gaza

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday urged a halt to arms deliveries to Israel, which has been criticised over the conduct of its retaliatory operation in Gaza

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday urged a halt to arms deliveries to Israel, which has been criticised over the conduct of its retaliatory operation in Gaza.

"I think that today, the priority is that we return to a political solution, that we stop delivering weapons to fight in Gaza," Macron told broadcaster France Inter.

"France is not delivering any," he added during the interview recorded early this week.

The United States provides about $3 billion in weapons to Israel each year.

In May, the State Department said it did not have enough evidence to block shipments of weapons but that it was "reasonable to assess" that Israel has used arms in ways inconsistent with standards of humanitarian law.

In September, Britain said it was suspending some arms exports to Israel, citing a "clear risk" that they could be used in a serious breach of international humanitarian law.

Macron reiterated his concern over the conflict in Gaza that is continuing despite repeated calls for a ceasefire.

"I think we are not being heard," he said. "I think it is a mistake, including for the security of Israel," he said, adding that the conflict was leading to "hatred."

Macron also said avoiding an escalation in Lebanon was a "priority."

"Lebanon cannot become a new Gaza," he added.

The confirmed death toll from the attack, including hostages killed in captivity, has reached 1,205 on the Israeli side, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Israel's relentless offensive on Gaza has so far killed at least 41,825 people, a majority of them civilians, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory. The UN has said those figures are reliable.

vl-as/rlp

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Exports Israel Gaza France United States Lebanon May September From Billion

Recent Stories

Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Kupwara

Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Kupwara

2 minutes ago
 Young doctors urged to focus on research, educatio ..

Young doctors urged to focus on research, education for medical specialization

2 minutes ago
 Agriculture must be developed on scientific basis ..

Agriculture must be developed on scientific basis for food security: UAF VC

2 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal pays tribute to teachers on ‘World T ..

Ahsan Iqbal pays tribute to teachers on ‘World Teachers’ Day’

2 minutes ago
 ECP postpones tests for various positions

ECP postpones tests for various positions

2 minutes ago
 Efforts intensified to reduce severity of smog

Efforts intensified to reduce severity of smog

6 minutes ago
Constable held for detaining people illegally

Constable held for detaining people illegally

6 minutes ago
 PSMA-NZ elects new office-bearers

PSMA-NZ elects new office-bearers

6 minutes ago
 Killer of rickshaw driver arrested

Killer of rickshaw driver arrested

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif labels P ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif labels PTI as terrorist group

6 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 417 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 417 power pilferers in 24 hours

3 minutes ago
 Rickshaw driver killed mysteriously

Rickshaw driver killed mysteriously

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World