UrduPoint.com

Macron Urges Iran's Raisi To Return To Nuclear Deal 'Without Delay'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 07:04 PM

Macron Urges Iran's Raisi to Return to Nuclear Deal 'Without Delay'

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Iran's Ebrahim Raisi in a phone call on Monday to return to talks on the 2015 nuclear pact as soon as possible, the French presidency said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron urged Iran's Ebrahim Raisi in a phone call on Monday to return to talks on the 2015 nuclear pact as soon as possible, the French presidency said.

"The president of the republic has called on Iran to swiftly resume negotiations in Vienna in order to conclude them and put an end without delay to all nuclear activities conducted in violation of the accord," a communique read.

Macron reiterated France's commitment to finding a solution. The Iranian president demanded that the United States lift all sanctions it imposed on Tehran after quitting the deal in 2018.

The leaders also spoke about the situation in the middle East, in particular Iraq and Libya. Macron said France wanted to maintain maritime security and freedom of navigation and called for negotiations on regional stability.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear Iraq France Vienna Tehran United States Libya Middle East 2015 2018 All

Recent Stories

Pakistan Post to celebrate 74th Independence Day w ..

Pakistan Post to celebrate 74th Independence Day with fanfare

17 seconds ago
 Afghan Radio Station Chief Kidnapped by Taliban, A ..

Afghan Radio Station Chief Kidnapped by Taliban, Another Murdered - Reports

21 seconds ago
 AJK EC issues schedule for presidential Elections

AJK EC issues schedule for presidential Elections

22 seconds ago
 All set to celebrate 74th Independence day in befi ..

All set to celebrate 74th Independence day in befitting manner

28 seconds ago
 ADDED to issue professional licenses that permit 1 ..

ADDED to issue professional licenses that permit 100% foreign ownership

4 minutes ago
 Beach Teqball Championship to be held in October

Beach Teqball Championship to be held in October

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.