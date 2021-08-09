(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron urged Iran's Ebrahim Raisi in a phone call on Monday to return to talks on the 2015 nuclear pact as soon as possible, the French presidency said.

"The president of the republic has called on Iran to swiftly resume negotiations in Vienna in order to conclude them and put an end without delay to all nuclear activities conducted in violation of the accord," a communique read.

Macron reiterated France's commitment to finding a solution. The Iranian president demanded that the United States lift all sanctions it imposed on Tehran after quitting the deal in 2018.

The leaders also spoke about the situation in the middle East, in particular Iraq and Libya. Macron said France wanted to maintain maritime security and freedom of navigation and called for negotiations on regional stability.