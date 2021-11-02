Macron Urges Major Emitters At COP26 to Scale-Up to Hold Warming to 1.5 Degrees Celsius

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday called on the world's largest greenhouse emitters to scale up their efforts over the next two weeks of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow to reach the target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius

"The largest emitters, whose national strategies do not match our strategy of 1.5 (Celsius degrees) increase, must scale up in the next two weeks," Macron said in his remarks at the climate summit.

The French president also said the international community must act in unity to keep the average climate warming rise to the 1.

5 Celsius degrees target.

The goal to limit the mean global temperature was set out in the Paris Climate Agreement adopted by 196 parties during the UN Climate Change Conference in France in 2015.

From October 31 to November 12, the world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, are participating in COP26 in Glasgow to address issues pertaining climate change, including global warming.