UrduPoint.com

Macron Urges Officials, Media To Stop Scaring French Citizens With Winter Power Outages

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2022 | 12:03 AM

Macron Urges Officials, Media to Stop Scaring French Citizens With Winter Power Outages

French President Emmanuel Macron urged public institutions and the media to stop scaring French citizens with "absurd scenarios" regarding power outages in winter

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron urged public institutions and the media to stop scaring French citizens with "absurd scenarios" regarding power outages in winter.

"These debates are absurd. The role of state authorities and organizations is not to create fear and be driven by this fear. Their role is to do their job to provide people with electricity. This goes for everyone's responsibility and it lies in 'energy sobriety,' and not in scaring people with absurd scenarios. Stop all of that," Macron said in answer to a question about possible power outages at the EU-Western Balkans summit in Albania.

He later said that France was a great country, with great energy opportunities.

"We will withstand this winter, despite the war. I just ask everyone to do their job. The job of EDF (French electric utility corporation) is to maintain operations of power plants, the job of the government is planning, and everyone else should stick to energy sobriety," Macron said on air on French tv channel BFMTV.

On December 1, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne urged the country's citizens to reduce their consumption even more in order to avoid blackouts.

In turn, the head of the French power grid operator, RTE, Xavier Piechaczyk, said that short-term power outages were possible in winter due to extreme load during periods of freezing temperatures.

In October, the French government presented its "energy sobriety" plan aimed at reducing energy consumption in order to prepare the country for the winter season in the absence of Russian gas supplies. According to this plan, room temperature in private and government buildings should not exceed 19 degrees Celsius (66 degrees Fahrenheit), while the temperature in commercial and industrial premises should be lowered to 16 degrees Celsius. Besides, the government might reduce the length of the heating season depending on weather conditions.

The French authorities have also approved a ban on illuminated advertising at night and stores leaving their doors open while the heating or air conditioning is turned on. The time during which stadiums are lit before and after events has been reduced by 50% in daytime and by 30% at night.

Related Topics

Weather Prime Minister Electricity Russia France Job Albania October December Gas Media TV All Government

Recent Stories

Chines ambassador calls on Minister Finance

Chines ambassador calls on Minister Finance

2 minutes ago
 EU-Western Balkans Partnership Focuses on Energy, ..

EU-Western Balkans Partnership Focuses on Energy, Migration - Austrian Chancello ..

2 minutes ago
 Budapest Confirms Hungary Voted Against EU Loan of ..

Budapest Confirms Hungary Voted Against EU Loan of $18.7Bln for Ukraine in 2023

2 minutes ago
 Experts warn of food insecurity in 2023

Experts warn of food insecurity in 2023

2 minutes ago
 Khurram condoles death of Begum Najma Hameed

Khurram condoles death of Begum Najma Hameed

6 minutes ago
 UK Approves Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for C ..

UK Approves Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for Children Aged From 6 Months to ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.