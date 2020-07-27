UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Urges Partner Nations To Speed Up Signing Of Rainforest Protection Charter

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 08:07 PM

Macron Urges Partner Nations to Speed Up Signing of Rainforest Protection Charter

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday urged the country's allies to promptly adopt the Charter of the Alliance for Rainforests in an effort to protect tropical forests globally from fires similar to those that broke out in 2019 in the Amazon region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday urged the country's allies to promptly adopt the Charter of the Alliance for Rainforests in an effort to protect tropical forests globally from fires similar to those that broke out in 2019 in the Amazon region.

The France-sponsored document, which sets up an open coalition of countries aimed at the protection, sustainable management and restoration of rainforest ecosystems, was first floated by the French president at the Biarritz G7 Summit amid major fires in the world's several regions in 2019. The charter is now open for signature by G7 members, countries in the Amazon Basin, Congo Basin and South-East Asia, and European donors.

"Our house is still on fire. Since the call of the G7 in Biarritz to save the Amazon, we have been mobilized to protect our planet.

I welcome the adoption of the Charter of the Alliance for Rainforests. Let's speed it up!" Macron wrote on Twitter.

Last year's G7 Summit in the French city of Biarritz zeroed in on the Amazon protection, an urgent topic back then amid devastating rainforest wildfires in the region. The ecosystem is the world's largest terrestrial carbon dioxide sink, which is believed to largely contribute to mitigating global warming.

In particular, at the gathering, the leaders of the G7 nations agreed to allocate emergency support of $22 million for the Amazonian states affected by 2019 wildfires. However, due to Macron's criticism over his environmental policy, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro rejected the G7 aid offer and sent in the army to deal with the fires, as well as deforestation.

Related Topics

Fire World Army Twitter Biarritz Alliance Congo 2019 From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Startupbootcamp establishes headquarters at DIFC

10 minutes ago

DP World to acquire majority stake in South Korea& ..

55 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 283 prisoners ahead of Eid a ..

55 minutes ago

Bee&#039;ah launches region&#039;s first solar ene ..

55 minutes ago

Hurricane Douglas spares Honolulu, skirts Hawaii

3 minutes ago

Aug 5 a move to disenfranchise, disempower and dem ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.