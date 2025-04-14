Open Menu

Macron Urges 'reform' Of Palestinian Authority To Run Gaza Without Hamas

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) French President Emmanuel Macron called Monday for "reform" of the Palestinian Authority as part of a plan that would see the West Bank-based body govern a post-war Gaza without the Hamas.

France is among European nations to have backed a plan for Gaza to return to the control of the Ramallah-based authority after nearly two decades of Hamas rule.

"It is essential to set a framework for the day after: disarm and sideline Hamas, define credible governance and reform the Palestinian Authority," Macron said on X after a phone call with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmud Abbas.

"This should allow progress towards a two-state political solution, with a view to the peace conference in June, in the service of peace and security for all."

Macron said last week that France could take the unprecedented step of recognising a Palestinian state during a United Nations conference in New York in June, sparking condemnation from Israel.

Hamas has governed the Gaza Strip since 2007, when it seized control from the Palestinian Authority after being blocked from exercising real power despite winning a parliamentary election the previous year.

