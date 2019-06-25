UrduPoint.com
Macron Urges Trump to Clarify 'Hard Brexit' Stance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview released on Monday that he expected US President Donald Trump to clarify his position regarding Brexit, in particular, his support for a "hard" divorce between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

"What is certain is that we have some ambiguities, especially when you look at Trump's position regarding Brexit, and the fact that he promotes a hard Brexit. I think he has to clarify his position vis-a-vis Europe," Macron said in an interview to New Yorker magazine.

In April, Trump criticized the European Union for taking a "tough" stance in talks with the United Kingdom, right after Brussels granted yet another deadline extension to London to agree of the deal domestically, and being a brutal trading partner for the United States.

The United Kingdom was supposed to leave the European Union in March but failed to do so because the parliament refused to back the withdrawal agreement proposed by Prime Minister Theresa May. Due to the situation, London was given an extension until October 31. Amid the Brexit deadlock, May resigned earlier in June but remained a caretaker at the post until a new Conservative Party leader is elected.

