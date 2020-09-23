UrduPoint.com
Macron Urges Turkey to Refrain From Unilateral Actions in Mediterranean - Elysee Palace

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan for more than an hour, discussing the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, Libya and Syria, the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

"The President of the Republic spoke on the phone for over an hour with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, Libya and Syria," the Elysee Palace said.

Macron welcomed the start of preliminary talks between Greece and Turkey on the issue of differences between the two countries. He expressed the hope that the dialogue would be in good faith and lead to a reduction in tensions.

"He called for a similar dialogue in the same spirit to be adopted by Turkey and the Republic of Cyprus," the Elysee Palace said.

The French leader also called on Turkey "to fully respect the sovereignty of the European Union member states and international law, to refrain from any new unilateral actions that could provoke tensions" in the Mediterranean and "called on Turkey to fully comply with the embargo on arms supplies to Libya within the frameworks determined by the UN, as well as the security interests of allies in Syria," the statement said.

The two heads of state decided to continue a regular dialogue on these issues both between themselves and at the ministerial level.

