Macron Urges Ukraine's Allies Not To Be 'cowards'

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 07:46 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday urged Ukraine's allies not to be "cowards" in supporting the country to fight off the Russian invasion

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday urged Ukraine's allies not to be "cowards" in supporting the country to fight off the Russian invasion.

Macron's comments appeared to be a defiant reaffirmation of controversial remarks he made last week not ruling out sending Western troops to Ukraine that sent a shockwave around Europe.

"We are surely approaching a moment for Europe in which it will be necessary not to be cowards," he said on a visit to the Czech Republic as the Czech government pushes a plan to buy weapons outside Europe for Ukraine.

"War has returned to our land, powers that refuse to stop are extending the threat each day," he told members of the French community at the start of his one-day trip.

"We will have to live up to history and the bravery it implies," he said.

Most of Macron's European allies said they would not send troops to Ukraine after his comments on February 26, while French officials also insisted any such forces could be sent to back operations such as de-mining rather than fighting Russian forces.

