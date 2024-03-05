Macron Urges Ukraine's Allies Not To Be 'cowards'
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 07:46 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday urged Ukraine's allies not to be "cowards" in supporting the country to fight off the Russian invasion
Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday urged Ukraine's allies not to be "cowards" in supporting the country to fight off the Russian invasion.
Macron's comments appeared to be a defiant reaffirmation of controversial remarks he made last week not ruling out sending Western troops to Ukraine that sent a shockwave around Europe.
"We are surely approaching a moment for Europe in which it will be necessary not to be cowards," he said on a visit to the Czech Republic as the Czech government pushes a plan to buy weapons outside Europe for Ukraine.
"War has returned to our land, powers that refuse to stop are extending the threat each day," he told members of the French community at the start of his one-day trip.
"We will have to live up to history and the bravery it implies," he said.
Most of Macron's European allies said they would not send troops to Ukraine after his comments on February 26, while French officials also insisted any such forces could be sent to back operations such as de-mining rather than fighting Russian forces.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s share in textiles is only 18.06 bln dollars: Dr Tanveer Hussain
PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against Multan Sultans
BRT makes record commutation of 3,45,000 persons in single day
Crackdown on substandard gas cylinders continues
US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: military
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews Ramadan Nigahban Relief Progra ..
Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur
China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic, international professionals, ..
First official event announced for Princess of Wales since surgery
BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presidential polls
The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes notice of BBA student's killi ..
WAPDA clinches Engro U20 National Volleyball Championship title
More Stories From World
-
US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: military16 minutes ago
-
China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic, international professionals, tourists20 minutes ago
-
First official event announced for Princess of Wales since surgery20 minutes ago
-
EU proposes vast defence boost as Ukraine war drags on15 minutes ago
-
China raises defense budget by 7.2% for 202411 minutes ago
-
Macron heads to Prague for talks on arms for Ukraine7 minutes ago
-
Using hearing aids may lower dementia risk for elders: research7 minutes ago
-
China renews yellow alert for heavy fog46 seconds ago
-
Shanghai home to 22 wildlife habitats aimed at biodiversity protection, education55 seconds ago
-
Sri Lanka to develop Galle harbor for commercial, recreation activities1 minute ago
-
First official event confirmed for Princess of Wales since surgery25 seconds ago
-
What we know about leaked German army audio recording2 hours ago