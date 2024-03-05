Open Menu

Macron Urges Ukraine's Allies Not To Be 'cowards'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2024 | 10:35 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday urged Ukraine's allies not to be "cowards" in supporting the country to fight off the Russian invasion.

And Macron added that he "fully stood behind" controversial remarks made last week not ruling out sending Western troops to Ukraine, which sent a shockwave around Europe.

"We are surely approaching a moment for Europe in which it will be necessary not to be cowards," Macron said on a visit to the Czech Republic, which is pushing a plan to buy weapons outside Europe for Ukraine.

Speaking later after meeting his Czech opposite number Petr Pavel, he asked: "Is this or is it not our war? Can we look away in the belief that we can let things run their course?"

"I don't believe so, and therefore I called for a strategic surge and I fully stand behind that," Macron said.

Most of Macron's European allies said they would not send troops to Ukraine after his comments on February 26. French officials also insisted any such forces could be sent to back operations such as de-mining rather than fighting Russian forces.

"We want no escalation, we've never been belligerent," Macron said Tuesday.

Macron was later to meet Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and address a nuclear forum.

