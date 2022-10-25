UrduPoint.com

Macron Urges US To Actively Participate In Negotiations On Settlement Of Ukraine Conflict

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Macron Urges US to Actively Participate in Negotiations on Settlement of Ukraine Conflict

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that the United States should actively participate in negotiations to reach progress in political settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, as he urged Pope Francis to talk to US President Joe Biden on the matter.

"We have to draw the US to the negotiating table to advance peace process in Ukraine," Macron was quoted by Le Point newspaper as saying following his trip to Vatican.

The French president also noted that Pope Francis had close and trusting relations with Biden so that he could talk to the US president to try to engage Washington in negotiations.

Macron also asked the Pope to call both Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin to find peaceful ways to resolve the conflict.

On Monday, Macron and Pope Francis met in Vatican, as they discussed the situation in Ukraine focusing on its humanitarian aspects and a number of regional issues.

