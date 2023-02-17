UrduPoint.com

Macron Urges West To Support Ukraine's Counteroffensive To Create Scope For Negotiations

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2023 | 10:10 PM

Macron Urges West to Support Ukraine's Counteroffensive to Create Scope for Negotiations

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Western countries should provide more support to Ukraine to let it launch a counteroffensive that would force Russia to return to negotiations on Kiev's terms, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

The Ukrainian armed forces are expected to attempt a counteroffensive in the coming spring, primarily in the directions of Melitopol and Berdyansk. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said earlier this week that Washington intends to provide Kiev with the weapons capability and support to be decisive on the battlefield.

"I am convinced that we must increase our support and our efforts to bolster Ukraine's defense and allow it to launch a counteroffensive, the only thing that will make credible negotiations possible on Ukraine's terms," Macron said at the Munich Security Conference.

France has repeatedly advocated a return to negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict, but has continued to supply weapons to Kiev. Macron told reporters in January that Paris could consider giving F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine if Kiev made a formal request, since no aid was off the table as long as it did not contribute to further escalation in its standoff with Russia. Moscow has repeatedly condemned any military assistance to Kiev.

