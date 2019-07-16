Macron Voices Concern Over Detention of Franco-Iranian Academic Researcher in Iran

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron said he was concerned over the fate of Franco-Iranian academic researcher Fariba Adelkhah who had been detained in Iran in June.

"I am concerned over what had happened [with Adelkhah]. We were informed for several days and I had the opportunity to express not only my disagreement but my desire to have clarifications from [Iranian] President [Hassan] Rouhani. I'm waiting for the clarifications. It's obvious that France protects its citizens," Macron said at a news conference in the Serbian capital of Belgrade on Monday.

Adelkhah is a prominent anthropologist and a research professor at the Paris Institute of Political Studies, which is commonly referred to as Sciences Po. Adelkhah's research mainly focuses on the political anthropology of Iranian society.

She was reportedly detained by the Iranian authorities in June. France's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the academic who holds dual French and Iranian nationality was denied French consular assistance.