UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Voices Concern Over Detention Of Franco-Iranian Academic Researcher In Iran

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 04:40 AM

Macron Voices Concern Over Detention of Franco-Iranian Academic Researcher in Iran

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron said he was concerned over the fate of Franco-Iranian academic researcher Fariba Adelkhah who had been detained in Iran in June.

"I am concerned over what had happened [with Adelkhah]. We were informed for several days and I had the opportunity to express not only my disagreement but my desire to have clarifications from [Iranian] President [Hassan] Rouhani. I'm waiting for the clarifications. It's obvious that France protects its citizens," Macron said at a news conference in the Serbian capital of Belgrade on Monday.

Adelkhah is a prominent anthropologist and a research professor at the Paris Institute of Political Studies, which is commonly referred to as Sciences Po. Adelkhah's research mainly focuses on the political anthropology of Iranian society.

She was reportedly detained by the Iranian authorities in June. France's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the academic who holds dual French and Iranian nationality was denied French consular assistance.

Related Topics

Iran France Po Paris Belgrade June From

Recent Stories

Couple shot dead over minor issue in Charsadda

5 hours ago

PTI govt taking measures to boost economy: Hamad A ..

5 hours ago

Interior minister, ambassador of Kuwait discuss is ..

5 hours ago

Govt has nothing to do with Daily Mail's story aga ..

5 hours ago

Yemeni Conflicting Sides Agee on New Measures to S ..

5 hours ago

US, Russian Sister Cities to Hold Conference in Li ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.